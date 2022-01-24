SMYRNA, TN (WSMV) – Tennessee Bureau of Investigation agents working alongside other local law enforcement agencies were working to execute a search warrant in Smyrna on Monday morning.
Various law enforcement agencies are on Odom Court. The incident is part of "an ongoing investigation," but TBI could not further comment.
The TBI is the leading investigating agency and their "counterparts in Rutherford County" at this time. However, SWAT is on the scene as well.
News 4 is on the scene is working to gather information.
