NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has a new registry for sex offenders that provides more information and better navigation features.
Following "two years of planning and programming," TBI officials launched the new registry on Monday, which bolsters the following:
According to the TBI, they serve as "the repository for sex offender data." In addition, the TBI said, "local law enforcement agencies handle responsibilities related to updating offender profiles."
The new registry comes after TBI secured grant funding totaling more than $180,000 from the Office of Sex Offender Sentencing, Monitoring, Apprehending, Registering, and Tracking, Office of Justice Program. TBI officials said they contracted the private vendor, Steeple Technologies, to program most of this new registry.
To access the new registry, click here.
