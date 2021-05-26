NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The TBI is launching a new tool to help share crucial information with law enforcement when a child goes missing.
It's called the TN Kid Kit, with the key part of the tool an information sheet parents and guardians can download and fill out.
When a child goes missing, seconds matter.So does having the right kind of information.Today, on #NationalMissingChildrensDay, we're launching TN KidKit, built to help anyone with a child in their home prepare… just in case.GET STARTED NOW: https://t.co/UtJRGBnyab pic.twitter.com/2S18b6VMMa— Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) May 25, 2021
If your child goes missing, the information sheet can be easily dispersed to law enforcement.
