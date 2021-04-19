NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation's K9 team of 58 canines is working to get re-certified with the ATF's National Response Team.
They're putting in a lot of hard work now for the day and a half event. Justin Ramsey is a Special Agent with the TBI. He and his partner, Diesel, are in training.
“We do an odor recognition test, a pinpoint test, a clothing test, an outdoor field test, we do a vehicle and a fire scene.”
Teams are coming from all over the state, representing Fire Departments and law enforcement agencies. These dogs help in investigations, sniffing out dangerous accelerants.
"They make out job a lot easier," Special Agent Ramsey said.
The bond between K9 and handler is a special one. “When we get home, he doesn’t want anything to do with me, he goes to my wife and kids and stays with them all the time," Ramsey said jokingly.
"I tell everybody it’s probably the best job at bureau. He’s with me every day."
