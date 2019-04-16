NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is working with the Clarksville Police Department in the search for 16-year-old Tai Harrell who escaped from custody in Rutherford County last week.
Harrell is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing 120 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen in Rutherford County where he stole a gray four-door Toyota Tundra pickup truck that contained a loaded weapon. He is believed to be armed and dangerous and may be driving that truck.
If you have any information that can help investigators locate Harrell, contact the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation at 1-800-TBI-FIND or 931-614-5656.
