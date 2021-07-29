PARIS, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an Silver Alert for a missing elderly man in Paris, TN.
TBI said the 84-year-old Jerald Redmon was last seen in Paris and if anyone sees him to call the Paris Police Department at 731-642-2424.
🚨 A SILVER Alert has been issued for 84-year-old Jerald Redmon, who was last seen today around 9 a.m. in Paris.— Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) July 30, 2021
If you have seen Jerald, contact the Paris Police Dept. at 731-642-2424 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND. pic.twitter.com/qsM5tNC3iA
