TBI issues Silver Alert for missing 26-year-old Shelby County woman

SHELBY COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert early Tuesday morning for a missing 26-year-old from Shelby County.
Authorities say Keonna Champion was last seen Monday wearing a peach shirt, tie dye pants, and orange and green shoes.
She is described as 5’4”, 145 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes.
🚨 A SILVER Alert has been issued 26-year-old Keonna Champion out of Shelby County.Keonna has a medical condition that impairs her ability to return safely without assistanceIf you have seen Keonna call @ShelbyTNSheriff at 901-379-7625 or 1-800-TBI-FIND. pic.twitter.com/yZzuUxwD63— Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) August 3, 2021
Keonna reportedly has a medical condition that impairs her ability to return safely without assistance.
If you have seen Keonna the TBI encourages you to contact the Shelby County Sheriff's Office at 901-379-7625 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.
