TBI issues Silver Alert for missing 26-year-old Shelby County woman
TBI

SHELBY COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert early Tuesday morning for a missing 26-year-old from Shelby County. 

Authorities say Keonna Champion was last seen Monday wearing a peach shirt, tie dye pants, and orange and green shoes.

She is described as 5’4”, 145 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes.

Keonna reportedly has a medical condition that impairs her ability to return safely without assistance. 

If you have seen Keonna the TBI encourages you to contact the Shelby County Sheriff's Office at 901-379-7625 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

 
 

