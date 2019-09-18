HAYWOOD COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is asking for the public's help in finding a 16-year-old who went missing out of Haywood County near Jackson, TN.
Gregory Shelton is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighing 175 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing black basketball shorts, a black hoodie with the words CALI in white letters, black socks and black Nike sandals.
At this time, Shelton's direction of travel is unknown. Shelton has a known medical condition and is without his medication.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of Shelton, you're asked to contact the Haywood County Sheriff's Office at 731-772-2112 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.
