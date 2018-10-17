OVERTON COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an endangered child alert for two boys believed to be taken by their mother.
Jayce Evans, 4, and Jordan Evans, 3, are believed to be in extreme danger. Their mother Tanya Evans is described as a white female, 5 feet 6 inches tall, 108 pounds with blonde hair and green eyes.
ENDANGERED CHILD ALERT just issued out of Overton County for 4 y/o Jayce and 3 y/o Jordan Evans. The boys were taken by their mother Tanya Evans, white female, 5'6" tall, 108 lbs., blonde hair, green eyes. Call 1-800-TBI-FIND if you know where they are. pic.twitter.com/x54DvO49TN— TBI (@TBInvestigation) October 18, 2018
Tanya Evans was last seen driving in a white 2011 Chevrolet Cruze with TN license plate number 9F35R4. It is believed they are traveling to the Etowah, TN area. A warrant was issued for Tanya Evans arrest for one count of child abuse and neglect.
If you have any information, you're asked to contact 1-800-TBI-FIND.
