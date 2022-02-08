PUTNAM COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - TBI has issued an Endangered Child Alert on behalf of the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office for a missing 14-year-old.
According to the TBI, Jazmine Christianna White was last seen Feb 6. wearing black pants, a black hoodie, black shoes. They say she was carrying a black backpack.
The TBI also states that White has a medical condition and is believed to be without her medication. Police say that White is 5'6'' and weighs 181 lbs.
Here’s more info about Jazmine. pic.twitter.com/AF5Qn6m9Wy— Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) February 9, 2022
If you have any information on her whereabouts, please Call 1-800-TBI-FIND.
