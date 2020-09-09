Alyssa Gail McCroan

Alyssa Gail McCroan 

 Courtesy: TBI

WHITE PINE, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered Child Alert for a missing 14-year-old girl from White Pine.

The TBI says Alyssa Gail McCroan was last seen at her home Monday night at 10:30 p.m. Alyssa is 5-feet, 6-inches tall and and weighs 180 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair. 

Alyssa was last seen wearing a maroon Nike hoodie and carrying a backpack. 

Anyone who knows of her whereabouts should contact White Pine police at 865-674-7771 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND. 

