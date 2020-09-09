WHITE PINE, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered Child Alert for a missing 14-year-old girl from White Pine.
The TBI says Alyssa Gail McCroan was last seen at her home Monday night at 10:30 p.m. Alyssa is 5-feet, 6-inches tall and and weighs 180 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair.
Alyssa was last seen wearing a maroon Nike hoodie and carrying a backpack.
Anyone who knows of her whereabouts should contact White Pine police at 865-674-7771 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.