HUMPHREYS COUNTY, TN (WSMV) – TBI is asking for assistance locating two missing siblings from Humphreys County who were last seen on Monday.
The TBI is looking for 2-year-old Scarlett Tarpy and 1-year-old Adonis Goff. According to the TBI, Tarpy stands 2’8”, weighs 26 pounds, has blonde hair, brown eyes. Goff is 2’5” and weighs approximately 21 pounds.
The TBI also stated that the two kids are believed to be with their non-custodial mother. The TBI did not provide any clothing descriptions for the two kids.
If you have any information on their location, please contact 1-800-TBI-FIND.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.