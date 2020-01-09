Cole Fox

Cole Fox

 TBI

GREENBRIER, TN (WSMV) - Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is searching for 16-year-old Cole Fox who is missing from Greenbrier.

Fox is described as 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing 125 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen Wednesday wearing blue jeans, a t-shirt, and an orange puffy vest.

If you have seen Fox or have information about his whereabouts, call Greenbrier PD at 615-643-4467 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

 

Tags

WSMV Digital Content Producer

Joey is an award-winning Digital Content Producer who joined WSMV in September 2018.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.