GREENBRIER, TN (WSMV) - Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is searching for 16-year-old Cole Fox who is missing from Greenbrier.
Fox is described as 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing 125 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen Wednesday wearing blue jeans, a t-shirt, and an orange puffy vest.
If you have seen Fox or have information about his whereabouts, call Greenbrier PD at 615-643-4467 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.