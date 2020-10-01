SMITH COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued a statewide endangered child alert for a 14-year-old girl from Smith County.
Officials say Destiny Elaine Hale was last seen at her residence on September 30th, around 4 p.m. She is a white female, 5'2" tall, with brown eyes and shoulder-length brown hair. She also has scars on her lower forearm.
Destiny was last seen carrying a pink backpack and pink blanket. She may be heading to the Memphis area.
If you see Destiny or have any information regarding her whereabouts, please contact the Smith County Sheriff's Office at 615-735-2626.
