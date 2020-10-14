ERWIN, TN (WSMV) - Two children, ages 5 and 6, have been found safe after an Amber Alert was issued.
The TBI says 5-year-old Koraleigh Simon and 6-year-old Kayson Jones may be with Jason Simon. Jason is wanted by the Erwin Police Department on kidnapping charges.
UPDATE: Koraleigh Simon and Kayson Jones have been located and are safe.Thank you for helping us get the word out! pic.twitter.com/og9zaE1gRN— Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) October 15, 2020
Koraleigh and Kayson had last been seen Wednesday in Erwin.
Jason, 38, is the non-custodial father of both children; he is charged with kidnapping.
No other information has been released.
This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for updates.
