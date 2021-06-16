SMYRNA, TN (WSMV) - Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an Amber Alert for a missing infant they believe was abducted by her biological mother.

Police in Smyrna are trying to locate 9-month-old Nichelle Simone Omega. Investigators believe she is with her biological, non-custodial mother, Nyx Omega.

Police said Nyx and Nichelle Omega were last seen in the area of Smyrna Library on Enon Springs Road West around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Police said Nyx Omega left the library and hurried into the nearby parking lot before leaving the area.

ENDANGERED CHILD ALERT: Nichelle Omega is believed to have been abducted by her biological mother, Nyx Omega. The infant is wearing a red and white polka dot shirt, white shorts, and white socks. The mother is wearing a black fedora hat, black shirt, and black shorts. pic.twitter.com/y5yGsiUYDI — SmyrnaTNPD (@SmyrnaTNPD) June 17, 2021

Police said Nyx Omega is believed to be driving a 2008 silver Toyota Scion with a Tennessee license plate DGK392. Police said the Scion has a mattress tied to the top.

Police said Nyx Omega is believed to have ties to Smyrna and to La Vergne. TBI said Nyx Omega is wanted by the Smyrna Police Department for custodial interference.

At 10 p.m., TBI upgraded the endangered child alert to a statewide Amber Alert.

#TNAMBERAlert 🚨 A statewide AMBER Alert has been issued on behalf of the Smyrna Police Department for 9-month-old Nichelle Simone Omega. She is believed to be with her non-custodial mother, Nyx Omega. Call 1-800-TBI-FIND with info. pic.twitter.com/aFUkD14JDc — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) June 17, 2021

TBI said Nichelle weighs 17 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Authorities believe she was wearing a red shirt with white polkadots, white bloomers, and white socks.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Smyrna Police Department at 615-459-6644 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.