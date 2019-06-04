Rose and Roscoe Graham

Rose and Roscoe Graham

 Tennessee Bureau of Investigation

MEMPHIS (WSMV) - Investigators with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are searching for an 11-month-old girl, believed to be with her father.

Investigators say Rose Graham went missing from Shelby County with her father Roscoe Graham. Roscoe is reported to be on foot, suicidal, and in possession of a weapon. They were last seen in the area of Lowrance Road in Memphis.

Rose Graham is described as a black female with brown hair and brown eyes, approximately 3 feet tall and weighing 22 pounds. She was last seen wearing a blue onesie.

Roscoe Graham is described as a 25-year-old black male with black hair and brown eyes, 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighing 185 pounds.

If you have any information that may aid investigators, call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2019 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Digital Content Producer

Joey is an award-winning Digital Content Producer on the WSMV Digital Team! He's happy to be Working 4 You and telling the stories of middle Tennessee and beyond on WSMV.com!

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.