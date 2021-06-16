TBI has now issued an Amber Alert for a 5-year-old child missing from Hawkins County, TN.

ROGERSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The TBI has issued an Amber Alert for a 5-year-old girl missing from Hawkins County, Tennessee. 

Officials posted the alert Wednesday morning, stating that Summer Moon-Utah Wells was last seen outside of her home in the Beech Creek community on Tuesday evening in Rogersville, Tennessee.

"There was the initial search. We acted on information available at the time," TBI Spokesperson Leslie Earhart said. "And as we learned more in the first several hours today, it led us to issue an amber alert."

TBI officials are asking for the public's help in the search. As of 9 p.m., TBI agents had received about 30 tips.

"We do want to encourage the public, especially residents living in the Benhill Road area, to check any cameras or security cameras that they might have, that could have captured Summer on video or photographs," Earhart said.

TBI was encouraging people to check any crawl spaces, buildings, or sheds.

"That would make for good hiding places," Earhart said.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an Amber Alert for a 5-year-old girl missing from Hawkins County in East Tennessee since last night.

Hawkins County Sherriff Ronnie Lawson discussed the extent of the search for Summer.

"Today, we've had over 100 people in the woods searching throughout the whole region. We also have the TBI and FBI assisting my office. We are jointly investigating this whole circumstance," Lawson said. "It's a very intense investigation. I know the public needs to know things, but it's ongoing, and we will release things as we can when we can. Our main goal right now is to find Summer."

Summer Moon-Utah Wells
Summer Moon-Utah Wells

Lawson also discussed how the terrain is rugged and challenging with communication for the search.

"The Terrain is tremendously hard. No cell phone services, the radio system we use is not that good—very little radio communications. Several command posts set up," Lawson said. "But it's what makes it so hard is communication between the boots on the ground searching the woods and different agencies and officers. It's very hard to communicate."

Rogersville is located about 245 miles from Nashville in East Tennessee. 

If you see Summer or have information on her whereabouts, you're urged to call the Hawkins County Sheriff's Office at 423-272-7121 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

This is still a developing story. Stay with us for updates on-air and online. 

 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

 
 
 

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.