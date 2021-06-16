ROGERSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The TBI has issued an Amber Alert for a 5-year-old girl missing from Hawkins County, Tennessee.
Officials posted the alert Wednesday morning, stating that Summer Moon-Utah Wells was last seen outside of her home in the Beech Creek community on Tuesday evening in Rogersville, Tennessee.
#TNAMBERAlert: New information and growing concern about the well-being of Summer Wells has us now issuing a statewide AMBER Alert. She is 3’ tall, 40 lbs., w/blonde hair and blue eyes, and was last seen wearing grey pants and a pink shirt. Call 1-800-TBI-FIND! pic.twitter.com/6NVbmkhXRw— Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) June 16, 2021
"There was the initial search. We acted on information available at the time," TBI Spokesperson Leslie Earhart said. "And as we learned more in the first several hours today, it led us to issue an amber alert."
TBI officials are asking for the public's help in the search. As of 9 p.m., TBI agents had received about 30 tips.
As of Wednesday evening, authorities have received approximately 30 tips as part of the ongoing search for 5-year-old Summer Wells. She has not been located.Call 1-800-TBI with info! Click below to read the latest on the investigation. https://t.co/aezCJ2Qhhm#TNAMBERAlert pic.twitter.com/sYuk01W34H— Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) June 17, 2021
"We do want to encourage the public, especially residents living in the Benhill Road area, to check any cameras or security cameras that they might have, that could have captured Summer on video or photographs," Earhart said.
TBI was encouraging people to check any crawl spaces, buildings, or sheds.
"That would make for good hiding places," Earhart said.
Hawkins County Sherriff Ronnie Lawson discussed the extent of the search for Summer.
"Today, we've had over 100 people in the woods searching throughout the whole region. We also have the TBI and FBI assisting my office. We are jointly investigating this whole circumstance," Lawson said. "It's a very intense investigation. I know the public needs to know things, but it's ongoing, and we will release things as we can when we can. Our main goal right now is to find Summer."
Lawson also discussed how the terrain is rugged and challenging with communication for the search.
"The Terrain is tremendously hard. No cell phone services, the radio system we use is not that good—very little radio communications. Several command posts set up," Lawson said. "But it's what makes it so hard is communication between the boots on the ground searching the woods and different agencies and officers. It's very hard to communicate."
Rogersville is located about 245 miles from Nashville in East Tennessee.
If you see Summer or have information on her whereabouts, you're urged to call the Hawkins County Sheriff's Office at 423-272-7121 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.
This is still a developing story. Stay with us for updates on-air and online.
