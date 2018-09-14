The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating the death of a man who died during a pursuit involving the Warren County Sheriff's Office.
Friday afternoon, deputies were chasing a stolen vehicle driven by a suspect identified as 30-year-old Alexander K. Webb. Officials say Webb crashed the vehicle on Harrison Ferry Road in McMinnville and ran form the scene.
TBI says an officer caught up to Webb. While the officer was attempting to take him into custody, Webb became unresponsive. Attempts to revive him were unsuccessful, and he was pronounced dead at the scene,
TBI is not identifying the officers involved in this situation.
Stay with News4 for updates on this developing story.
