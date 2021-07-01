KINGSPORT, TENN. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting Thursday morning in Kingsport.
Just before 5:30 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of West Stone Drive on a report of a woman with a gun at the West Side Inn.
When officers arrived on scene they located a woman who was armed with a weapon.
During this time, according to a TBI report, the situation escalated when the woman refused to drop the weapon and officers began firing shots, striking the woman.
The woman was taken to the hospital in unknown condition. No officers were injured.
This is a breaking story. TBI will send out updated information as it becomes available.
