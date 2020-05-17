GERMANTOWN, TN (WSMV) - Special Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting that took place in Germantown near Memphis, Tennessee early Sunday morning.
Germantown Police were dispatched to a domestic disturbance in the 6900 block of Corsica Drive where the gunfire was reported.
Upon arrival, officers encountered 49-year-old Brian Cooper with several weapons.
According to the preliminary report, officers ordered Cooper to drop his weapons and for reasons still under investigation, three officers fired at Cooper, fatally wounding him.
TBI continues to investigate the incident.
