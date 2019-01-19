CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -- The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation was called in to help investigate a shooting in Crossville on Saturday night, according to officials with the Cumberland County Sheriff's Dept.
The shooting occurred at a residence on the 8600 block of Cherokee Trail just after 6:30 p.m.
According to Sgt. Gary Howard with the Cumberland Co. Sheriff's Dept., the scene has been secured and the community is not in any danger.
However, because their investigation is ongoing, Howard said no details will be released at this time.
