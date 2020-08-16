MAURY COUNTY, TENN. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigations have been requested to investigate an officer-involved shooting in Maury County Sunday afternoon.
The incident took place near Fire Tower Rd. and Chestnut Ridge Rd.
At this time, it is not clear whether anyone was struck by any shots at this time.
Stay with News4 on-air and online for story updates.
