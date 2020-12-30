WAVERLY, TN (WSMV) - The TBI tells News4 that around 1PM, the Waverly Police Department tried to pull over a vehicle driven by 39-year-old David Rigsby for a traffic stop.
Rigsby fled, and crashed a short time later on South Clydeton Road, where he rain into the woods. Officers chased after him, ordering him to show his hands.
Rigsby reportedly pointed his gun at the officers and fired shots. One Waverly Officer and one Humphreys County Deputy shot back, striking Rigsby. He was sent to a local hospital. No officers were hurt.
The TBI will investigate and turn all of their findings over to the District Attorney for review.
