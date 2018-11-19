McMINNVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is at the scene of an officer involved shooting in Warren County.
"At the request of 31st District Attorney General Lisa Zavogiannis, TBI Agents are investigating a reported officer-involved shooting in Warren County," the TBI said in a statement.
The TBI said initial reports indicate investigators from the Warren County Sheriff's Department were informed a suspect wanted in another county was in Warren County.
Deputies spotted the suspect's vehicle and began a brief pursuit.
The TBI said the suspect turned down C Rody Road from U.S. Highway 70S (Nashville Highway), turned his car sideways and began firing at officers, with the deputies exchanging gunfire.
The suspect was taken by helicopter to a Chattanooga hospital
No officers were injured.
