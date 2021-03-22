WILSON COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Wilson County this morning.
The Wilson County Sheriff's Office says the incident began on the 8400 block of Saundersville Road and involved a Wilson County Sheriff's deputy.
It ended on Baton Rouge Drive in Hermitage when the suspect was stopped by Metro Police. The BMW driven by the suspect had two bullet holes through the passenger-side window.
Just before 5 a.m. Monday, investigators with the TBI removed several bags of evidence from the scene.
A tow truck came a short time later and took the car away.
News4 is working to gather the latest information as authorities continue the investigation.
Follow News4 for updates.
