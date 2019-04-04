HILHAM, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Overton County that occurred Thursday morning.
Deputies from Overton and Jackson counties responded to a report of a domestic incident on Allens Chapel Road received around 7:45 a.m. through Jackson County 911.
The TBI said initial reports indicated that Casey Looper, 37, was at the location and struck a Jackson County deputy, who was on foot, with his vehicle.
An Overton County deputy fired a shot at Looper’s vehicle. Looper was not struck and continued to drive away.
The investigation showed a pursuit continued until two Overton County deputies fired shots that disabled the vehicle.
Looper was taken into custody by Overton County officials.
The Jackson County deputy was treated at a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
