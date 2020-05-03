MOORE COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened Saturday afternoon in Moore County.
TBI agents say at around 4:30 p.m. Saturday, deputies with the Moore County Sheriff's Department responded to a call alerting them of a suicidal person at a home on Powell Hollow Road.
When deputies arrived, a man inside the home later identified as James Stanley Radzvilowicz, 55, shot at the deputies. One deputy returned fire, hitting Radzvilowicz, who was later flown by helicopter to a Nashville hospital where he is being treated for his injuries. No deputies were injured.
Agents are continuing to gather interviews and evidence related to the incident.
The investigation is ongoing.
