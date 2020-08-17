MAURY COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - TBI Agents are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Maury County.
Officials tweeted on Sunday that the shooting happened near Fire Tower Road and Chestnut Ridge Road.
NEW: At the request of 22nd District Atty General Brent Cooper, TBI Special Agents are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Maury County near Fire Tower Rd. and Chestnut Ridge Rd.— Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) August 16, 2020
Additional information will be provided as soon as possible on https://t.co/Ukur3rVkY1. pic.twitter.com/0lsS9LT2AA
We're working for you to get more information.
Stay with News4 for updates.
