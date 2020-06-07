News4 Shooting Generic

FENTRESS COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Fentress County.

Officials say just before 7 p.m. Saturday, the Fentress County Sheriff's Office received a report of a man armed with a knife, a hatchet and a pipe, threatening to harm himself and others at a home in the 100 block of Lewis Road in Clarkrange. 

Deputies arrived and found the man, identified as 37-year-old Gregory Lee Turnure, in the roadway and ordered him to drop his weapons. Turnure refused to do so, resulting in one of the deputies deploying a taser, which was not effective. 

During the confrontation, Turnure reportedly tried to hit deputies with what appeared to be a pipe, resulting in one of the deputies fatally shooting Turnure. 

The investigation remains active and ongoing. TBI's findings will be shared with the District Attorney General throughout the investigation for his consideration and review. 

