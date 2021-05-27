TBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A man was shot by Clarksville Police on Durrett Drive after officers responded to a call early Thursday morning. 

Police say officers were called to the 3300 block of Durrett Drive just after midnight. Police did not provide the nature of the call officers were responding to. 

When officers arrived, police say they made contact with a male subject in the backyard of a residence. The officers tried to de-escalate the subject when police say he produced a weapon causing an officer to shoot him. 

The man was taken to the hospital. His condition is unknown at this time. 

The TBI has taken over the investigation.

Follow News4 for updates. 

 
 
 

