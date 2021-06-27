Clarksville, TN (WSMV) - The Clarksville Police Department has released some details about an overnight aggravated assault, and officer involved shooting.
According to police, at 1:30am this morning, officers in Clarksville responded to a loud disturbance in the area of Liberty Bell Lane. One of the individuals involved was shot while officers approached. The remaining suspect was armed with weapons, and confronted the police which resulted in an officer firing.
The TBI has taken over the investigation, and the victim and suspect have been transported for their injuries. This is a developing story.
