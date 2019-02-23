NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting that happened Saturday morning in Clarksville.
According to the TBI, officers with Clarksville Police Department responded around 9:45 a.m. to a vehicle accident call in the 1900 block of Batts Lane. Witnesses reported seeing a man and a woman walking away from the crash, and officers found two people in that area matching their description. As officers approached the two, the man fled on foot. One of the officers chased after the man. While the circumstances surrounding the shooting are still being investigated, it is believed the man was shot by the officer.
The man was taken to a Clarksville hospital where he was pronounced dead. The identity of the man is pending the notification of next of kin. No officers were injured in the shooting.
The TBI is not identifying the officer involved in the incident. This is a developing story, stay tuned to News4 for updates.
