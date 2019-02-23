News4 Shooting Generic

NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting that happened Saturday morning in Clarksville.

According to the TBI, officers with Clarksville Police Department responded around 9:45 a.m. to a vehicle accident call in the 1900 block of Batts Lane. Witnesses reported seeing a man and a woman walking away from the crash, and officers found two people in that area matching their description. As officers approached the two, the man fled on foot. One of the officers chased after the man. While the circumstances surrounding the shooting are still being investigated, it is believed the man was shot by the officer.

The man was taken to a Clarksville hospital where he was pronounced dead. The identity of the man is pending the notification of next of kin. No officers were injured in the shooting.

The TBI is not identifying the officer involved in the incident. This is a developing story, stay tuned to News4 for updates.

Copyright 2019 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Multimedia Producer

Joey is an award-winning multimedia producer from Augusta, GA and alumnus of the University of South Carolina-Aiken. He's happy to be Working 4 You and telling the stories of middle Tennessee on WSMV.com!

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.