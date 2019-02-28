ASHLAND CITY, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) is investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened Thursday in Ashland City.
The incident occurred at the intersection of Old Clarksville Pike and Blue Springs Road, near Mt. Zion Freewill Baptist Church. News4 was first to the scene.
Officials told us on scene that a Cheatham County Sheriff's deputy shot a man in a field near the church.
In a statement, TBI confirmed that the man was shot in the arm and is expected to survive. No officers were injured in the incident.
This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for updates.
NEW: one person shot in a field near Mt. Zion Will Baptist Church. A Cheatham County Sheriff’s deputy shot a man. The man was taken to the hospital. pic.twitter.com/vPw4JzW05d— Kim St. Onge (@KimWSMV) March 1, 2019
