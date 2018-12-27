The TBI is investigating an in-custody death that occurred Thursday in White County.
Officials say the incident began after a rollover crash in DeKalb County. A passenger from the vehicle was located just across the county line, where he was approached by White County deputies.
The deputies tried to detain the man, but he reportedly started assaulting the officers. TBI says the deputies used a taser on the individual before handcuffing him and taking him to jail.
When they arrived at the jail, the man was unresponsive. He was transported and pronounced dead at White County Hospital.
TBI says the man has not yet been identified. The investigation is ongoing.
Stay with News4 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.