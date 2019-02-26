DYER COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is looking for any information that may help them in an ongoing investigation into the deaths of two people found in a burned vehicle in Dyer County earlier this month.
One of the victims, Samantha Nicole Dial-Hankins, was from Goodlettsville. The other victim, Robert W. Williams, was from Hartford, Kentucky. Both were found in a burned car off Great River Road on February 2.
Special agents are seeking information about anyone who owned a Lotto Sport Italia sweatshirt collected at the scene, similar to the one shown.
Investigators are also looking for information about anyone who may have suffered unexplained burns or injuries since February 2, including unexplained changes in hairstyles or the length of a person's hair.
The Tennessee Advisory Committee on Arson and the Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance are offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the individual(s) responsible. Anyone with information concerning the incident should contact the TBI at 1 (800) TBI-FIND or the Tennessee Arson Hotline at 1 (800) 762-3017.
