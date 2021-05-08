GRAINGER COUNTY, TENN. (WSMV) - Special Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are continuing to investigate the circumstances that lead to an officer-involved shooting late Friday night.
The shooting occurred in the 1200 block of Rocky Branch Road in Rutledge around 10:30 p.m. after reports of a man firing shots inside a residence.
Deputies from the Grainger County Sheriff’s Office and officers from the Bean Station Police Department and the Rutledge Police Department responded to the location.
At some point during the encounter with the man, an officer with the Bean Station Police Department and an officer with the Rutledge Police Department fired their weapons, striking the man, killing him at the scene.
The circumstances leading up the officers firing their weapons is part of the investigation at this time.
No officers were injured during this encounter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.