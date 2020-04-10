WINCHESTER, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating a fatal shooting involving a police officer on Thursday night, according to a news release.
Winchester Police were called to a disturbance in the 800 block of South College Street around 10 p.m. Police were reportedly able to identify and detain the offender quickly, but soon encountered a man, identified as Kenneth Jeremy Blair, 36, who was seated in a vehicle parking lot and observed racking a pistol.
The TBI said Blair reportedly attempted to flee in the vehicle and struck another vehicle in the parking lot and porch post of the business. Blair then fled on foot, resulting in a pursuit. Blair and officers got into a physical altercation and Blair gained control of an officer’s stun gun, which he used on an officer. At that point, an officer fired his service weapon, striking Blair, who later died from his injuries.
The TBI was asked to investigate the request of District Attorney General Mike Taylor. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Department and Tennessee Highway Patrol’s Critical Incident Response Team also responded to the scene.
