HILHAM, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating a fatal shooting involving an Overton County Sheriff’s deputy.
Deputies were dispatched to a home in the 1600 block of Standing Stone Highway shortly after 7 p.m. Friday on a report of a man who brandished a handgun at other people. When deputies arrived, they learned that the man, identified as Jerry Henley, 43, of Sewanee, TN, had active warrants.
During the attempt to arrest Henley, deputies shot and killed him. No officers were hurt during the incident.
The TBI was asked to investigate the shooting at the request of District Attorney General Bryant Dunaway.
