OAK RIDGE, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating a fatal officer involved shooting Saturday evening in Oak Ridge.
The TBI says just before 9:30 p.m. the Oak Ridge Police Department got a report of a person needing assistance in the 100 block of Briar Road. When officers arrived, they found 41-year-old Fred John Henry Arcera armed with two knives.
Arcera reportedly came after the officers with the knives, resulting in three officers firing shots, killing him.
TBI does not identify the officers involved in these types of incidents.
TBI's findings will be shared with the District Attorney General throughout the process for his consideration and review.
The investigation remains active and ongoing.
