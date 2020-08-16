News4 Shooting Generic

OAK RIDGE, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating a fatal officer involved shooting Saturday evening in Oak Ridge.

The TBI says just before 9:30 p.m. the Oak Ridge Police Department got a report of a person needing assistance in the 100 block of Briar Road. When officers arrived, they found 41-year-old Fred John Henry Arcera armed with two knives.

Arcera reportedly came after the officers with the knives, resulting in three officers firing shots, killing him. 

TBI does not identify the officers involved in these types of incidents.

TBI's findings will be shared with the District Attorney General throughout the process for his consideration and review.

The investigation remains active and ongoing. 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

WSMV Digital Content Producer

A New York City native and a graduate of the Mizzou School of Journalism, Ethan joined the WSMV Digital Team in June 2019. Send him story ideas, food recommendations and sports topics to Ethan.Illers@wsmv.com and follow him on Twiiter @EthanIllers_TV!

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.