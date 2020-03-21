FRANKLIN COUNTY, TN (WSMV) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting that left one man dead.
The TBI says at around 11:15 p.m. Friday, a Franklin County Sheriff’s Office deputy along with a Winchester Police Department officer, were pursuing a car after the driver of the car allegedly shot into a Franklin County home. During the pursuit, the driver wrecked his car at the intersection of Highway 130 and Old Estill Springs Road.
As authorities approached the man, he reached for a weapon resulting in officers firing shots at him and killing him.
The man was identified as 39-year-old Larry Millraney. No authorities were injured during the incident.
The investigation is ongoing.
