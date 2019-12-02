PARSONS, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating the circumstances that lead to an officer-involved shooting on Monday evening.
The TBI said members of the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force were attempting to take someone into custody at a home in the 100 block of Gilbert Street when shots were fired by the deputy marshals. No one was struck by the gunfire.
Anthony Phoenix, the man wanted for unknown reasons by marshals, has been taken into custody and booked into the Decatur County Jail. Phoenix has been charged with failure to appear and failure to pay a fine imposed by ordinance.
The TBI is leading the investigation at the request of District Attorney General Matt Stowe.
