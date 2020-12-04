TBI investigating death of man in Metro Police custody

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating the death of a 43-year-old man in Metro Nashville Police custody on Thursday night.
The investigation into the death of Larry Eugene Boyd starts after officers were called to a 911 call in the 800 block of W. Sharpe Avenue around 11:30 p.m.
Officer Kristopher Sutton entered the home after "hearing yelling" and "what sounded like a physical altercation inside," as well as "a man with a gun through a window."
Sutton said he spotted Boyd armed with a pistol and the 37-year-old female homeowner.
Sutton said he "immediately began shouting commands for Boyd to drop his weapon." At this time, Sutton told police the female homeowner "was able to break free and run out the door." The female homeowner was followed by two other people, who had been hiding at the time.
Police said Sutton told Boyd to drop the pistol. Sutton said Boyd came toward him and, during that time, dropped his pistol.
Sutton said he tried to Boyd, "who appeared to be under the influence of an as yet undetermined substance," into custody.
Sutton said Boyd "physically resisted" and he needed help from Officers Edward Holden and Josh Whitworth.
Police said a taser was deployed with two 5-second bursts hitting Boyd. The officers handcuffed Boyd and placed him in the seated position.
