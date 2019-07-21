CHEATHAM COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating a death at a home in Cheatham County.
According to the Cheatham County Sheriff's Department, a man called 9-1-1 at around 3 a.m. Sunday morning to report a woman deceased at in his home in the 1100 block of Valley View Road in Ashland City. Both the man and woman lived in the house together.
No word on a suspect has been released and authorities do not believe the public is in any danger.
TBI has taken over the investigation which is ongoing.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to News4 for updates.
