CROSSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened on New Year's Day in Cumberland County.
The victim, 58-year-old Paul Wing, was found in the 100 block of Sandy Creek Road just after 12:20 p.m. Tuesday.
Wing, who was from Crossville, later died at Cumberland Medical Center.
The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office and the TBI are investigating the case.
Wing's body will undergo an autopsy.
Authorities have not released any information about the gunman.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.