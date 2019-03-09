CHEATHAM COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Investigators with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting that occurred early Saturday morning in Cheatham County.
According to the TBI, a 911 call was made overnight to request an ambulance to transport an Ashland City woman, later identified as 51-year-old Beth Plant, to the hospital. When the ambulance left the home, Plant became combative and pulled a knife from her backpack.
The driver of the ambulance pulled over at New Hope Road and Highway 41A and requested police assistance. When the deputy arrived on scene, Plant was reportedly outside the ambulance and brandished the knife at the deputy. The deputy fired at Plant, striking her. Plant was transported to a Nashville hospital where she died. No one else was injured at the scene.
The TBI says this is an active and ongoing investigation, agents are working to gather any and all relevant interviews and evidence and will turn their findings over to the District Attorney General's Office.
The officer has not been identified, News4 has reached out to the Cheatham County Sheriff's Office for comment.
This is a developing story, stay with News4 for updates.
