MCEWEN, TENN. (WSMV) - A body was found during a welfare check in McEwen early Tuesday morning.
The McEwen Police Department responded to the call around 8:45 a.m. Tuesday when they came across a deceased female in a residence on Indian Creek Road.
After a preliminary investigation, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation was called in to assist with the investigation due to the circumstances of the scene.
At this time, there is no information as to what led to the death of this female.
TBI will continue to release information as the investigation continues.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.