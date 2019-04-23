MAP - Smith County, TN

SOUTH CARTHAGE, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has been called in to investigate an apparent homicide in Smith County.

Officials say 43-year-old Jason Neusse was found dead on the 100 block of Hunter Avenue in South Carthage on Tuesday.

Forensic scientists with TBI are investigating the scene.

The investigation is active.

