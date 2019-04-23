SOUTH CARTHAGE, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has been called in to investigate an apparent homicide in Smith County.
Officials say 43-year-old Jason Neusse was found dead on the 100 block of Hunter Avenue in South Carthage on Tuesday.
Forensic scientists with TBI are investigating the scene.
The investigation is active.
Stay with News4 for details.
