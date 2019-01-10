The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating an incident in which a man was hospitalized following his arrest in Wilson County.
Wilson County Sheriff Robert Bryan confirmed that the incident occurred Wednesday night around 5:15 p.m. on Rutledge Lane in Lebanon.
Multiple residents called police about a man carrying a toddler in only a diaper, going door to door. The man has been identified by family as Jacob Ross Nopens.
Bryan said a cleaning woman at one of the homes found Nopens in a bedroom at the residence. She called police and Nopens left. Another man called police and described Nopens as "deranged."
When officers arrived to the scene, Nopens handed the child to one of the neighbors and took off running.
Police pursued on foot and caught Nopens after he fell. Bryan said there was "some type of struggle" while officers tried to put handcuffs on Nopens. During the struggle, Nopens had a "medical episode" and became unresponsive. Officers performed CPR and administered three doses of Narcan, a drug used to treat overdoses in emergency situations.
Nopens was transported to Skyline Medical Center.
Bryan said the Department of Children's Services was called in regards to Nopens' child.
Nopens' family, however, is saying that police aren't telling the full story. In a Facebook post, the family said the sheriff deputies continually beat Nopens after he dropped to the ground, and that Nopens is currently in a coma.
Sheriff Bryan says TBI has dashcam video of the incident. Bryan also added that the Sheriff's Office is familiar with Nopens and has had multiple encounters with him in the past.
This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for updates.
