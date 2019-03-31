TROUSDALE COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Trousdale County Sheriff's Office are on the scene of a body found in a home on the 2100 block of Browning Branch Road near Hartsville.
Details surrounding the death were not immediately clear, but investigators can confirm that a body was found and agents and forensic scientists are working to determine a cause.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to News4 for updates.
